PUTNEY — In an effort to keep our staff and community healthy, the Putney Public Library will be suspending in-person visits to the Library for the two weeks following Thanksgiving. The library will still be open to in-person visits this Wednesday, from 2 to 6 p.m. for 20-minute visits. The library has limited its maximum capacity and there may be short waits for entry, as there have been during other busy days.
No-contact pickup borrowing will continue and anyone who would like to reserve an item or access their online account to place holds may contact Emily for their login information: Emily@putneylibrary.org or 387-4407
The Library Board will reevaluate this decision during the week of Dec. 7. To stay up to date on the library’s services, announcements, and virtual programs, sign up for our email newsletter at our website: putneylibrary.org.