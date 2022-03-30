PUTNEY — March 2022 marks 50 years since Meals on Wheels, the nation’s premier nutrition program for seniors, was funded. For Vermont’s aging population, it has become a lifeline for many of our neighbors — even more so during the COVID pandemic.
“There is a real affection between drivers and recipients,” said Kate Kelly, the director of Putney Community Cares, which spearheads the Putney Meals on Wheels operation. “We try to spend a little time with each recipient, because it’s important socially. We even keep emergency numbers handy for each recipient so we can respond to any problems. We are more than just a meal delivery service — we are checking in on some of our most vulnerable residents, making sure that they are doing well. For those who can not easily get out of their homes, our drivers are an important link to their nutritional, physical, and emotional health.”
Volunteer drivers who were coming in and out of the building, loading meals and returning, agreed. In spite of a schedule that keeps them driving three days a week, they both were cheerful and serious about their tasks.
“It’s an important way to give back,” said volunteer Daryl Johns, who is retired but remains active driving for Meals on Wheels. “I’ve lived in Vermont for more than 50 years, and I see the need out there.”
Those wishing to volunteer to deliver in Putney can call Ruby McAdoo at 802-387-5593.
Donations to help support the operation in its 50th Anniversary year can be made by a check to Putney Community Cares and mailed to the at PO Box 108, Putney VT 05346, or made directly via Paypal on their website at https://www.putney communitycares.org/