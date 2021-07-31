PUTNEY — Putney Mountain Association has had a full slate of activities this year that have been well attended and enjoyed by many, and the month of August is no exception.
On August 7, Nina Salvatore is offering a sketching class. This is a perfect opportunity to look at nature in detail and create a sketch of the natural world. Nina is an incredible artist on paper, and in clay, and her program will be geared toward adults and older children. Participants will meet at the Putney Mountain Trailhead at 12:30 p.m. A packet of supplies will be provided for $15 per person.
For children ages 4-10, Sam Quintal and his daughters would like to invite your children on a 2-and-a-half hour, 1-mile, treasure hunt to the summit of Putney Mountain and back.
Children will have fun exploring the details of the forest and landscape while thinking up and testing explanations of the natural world. They will even have a snack along the way. Participants for the treasure hunt will meet at the Putney Mountain Trailhead, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
To RSVP to these events, we encourage you to visit the PMA website (putneymountain.org/events). While visiting the website, take a peek at upcoming events, too. All of these outdoor and natural world events would not be possible without the amazing presenters who voluntarily share their knowledge. PMA hopes that you will join them on the excursion.