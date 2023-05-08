PUTNEY — Putney Public Library’s Garden Fundraiser Book Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.
Locals can browse an eclectic assemblage of pre-loved hardcovers, paperbacks and children’s books. Prices will range from $.50 to $4 on Saturday and be by donation on Sunday.
All funds raised will benefit the library’s new garden and tree planting project. The library will not be open for regular library functions during this special event.
The library is located at 55 Main St. This event is free and open to the public.