PUTNEY — On Wednesday, July 6, at 11 a.m., the Putney Public Library kicks off the youth Summer Reading Program with a puppet show by Modern Times Theater, presenting “The Perils of Mr. Punch, Episode #63: Oceananigans Abound!”
After two years of social isolation, Mr. Punch and Judy are planning a beach getaway. But there’s a few problems: Judy wants to go whale watching, but can’t find the ocean, Mr. Punch has baby trouble that a Creemie can’t solve, and there’s a shark that wants Punch for lunch.
Through it all, Mr. Punch deftly removes your bad mood, whilst exhausting your child. This melodrama of epically small proportions, promises to be so funny that you’ll forget to take out your phone for at least the first half hour.
Kids can also sign up for Putney Library’s Summer Reading Program, a self-paced non-competitive reading program designed to keep families reading through the summer. This year’s theme is Oceans of Possibilities. Kids and their families will learn about oceans, tide pools, watersheds and the creatures and characters that inhabit them.
See the full summer schedule at Putneylibrary.org or pick up a schedule at the Putney Public Library. All programs are free and open to all kids and their adults. Programs will be held outdoors at the library, weather permitting.