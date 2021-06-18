PUTNEY — Starting on June 21, the Putney Public Library will open to in-person visits.
The starting schedule will be:
• Mondays 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Wednesdays 1 to 6 p.m.
• Fridays 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Note that masks and social distancing will still be required. All programs will all be outside through August (including the youth summer reading program). Pickup lending will still be available outside for those not interested in coming in. The library will not be placing time limits for visits or have reduced building capacity. Appointments are not required. Public computers will be available to use indoors and laptops will be available to borrow and use outside.
Putney Public Library is located at 55 Main Street.
