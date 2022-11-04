PUTNEY — November is DINOvember at the Putney Public Library, when children and adults celebrate all things dinosaurs. The library is offering drop-in activities and scheduled programs throughout the month.
At 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, visitors will learn how to draw dinosaurs with John Steven Gurney, author-illustrator of the picture book “Dinosaur Train” and the graphic novel “Fuzzy Baseball #4: DiNO-Hitters.” At 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Susan Hessey will present a dinosaur storytime for preschoolers and their caregivers. At 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Dinoman will bring magic, merry mayhem, and magnificent props as the audience is taken on a trip throughout the Mesozoic era. This program is fun and informative for all ages.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, the library will present a Zoom event for adults. Join biographer Bob McMaster for a presentation on the life of Connecticut Valley resident and scientist Edward Hitchcock: America’s first dinosaur expert. McMasters published the first biography of Hitchcock in 2021, “All the Light Here Comes from Above: The Life and Legacy of Edward Hitchcock.” Hitchcock, an Amherst College professor, was not only one of the 19th century’s most eminent scientists but also the first scientist to find evidence of dinosaurs in North America.
His landmark research on what he called the “fossil footmarks” of the Connecticut Valley led him to theorize that ancient prehistoric birds once roamed the planet. Email for the Zoom link to emily@putneylibrary.org. To learn more about Edward Hitchcock and Bob McMaster’s biography, visit www.EdwardHitchcock.com.
Visitors are encouraged to stop in to vote for Putney’s favorite dinosaur in the Dinosaur Madness matchup. T Rex, the 2021 favorite, will be reigning over this contest. For more information, visit www.putneylibrary.org or call 802-387-4407. The library is located at 55 Main St. All programs are free and open to the public.