PUTNEY — Join writer and journalist Elayne Clift for an online writing workshop presented by the Putney Public Library this January.
What do heroic literary figures like King Arthur and Harry Potter or real-life people like Harriet Tubman and Harriet Beecher Stowe have in common? They all have a great story to tell. But it's more than an exciting narrative: Each of them has been on an archetypal journey – a heroic exploration, full of adventure, fraught with risk, and ultimately rich with reward. As they seek to find meaning in a complex world, these characters or real people are changed forever by experiences that include mentors, villains, jesters, and other archetypes. With that as a framework for memoir writing, participants will explore their own archetypal journeys as they reach for the "Golden Fleece" in their lives while enhancing their writing skills. Come prepared to reflect, write, share, and be awed by the power of narrative.
Clift, a Vermont Humanities Council Scholar, is an award-winning writer and journalist, a popular writing workshop leader, and an adjunct lecturer. Her work has been widely anthologized and appears in numerous publications internationally. A regular columnist for several New England newspapers and blogs, and a reviewer for the New York Journal of Books, she has written for various publications and is a regular contributor to Artscope Magazine. For more information and a list of her published books, visit www.elayne-clift.com.
This workshop will be presented online from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Register by emailing emily@putneylibrary.org.