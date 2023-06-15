PUTNEY — The Putney Public Library will kick off the youth Summer Reading Program with a presentation, “All About Bats,” with bat enthusiast Jerry Schneider at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5.
Visitors will enter the exotic world of bats and be introduced to echolocation and the science surrounding it. Participants will create bat tee shirts using a combination of fabric dye sprays and cut-outs. Participants may purchase tee shirts for $5 or bring their own. Kids can participate in Putney Library’s Summer Reading Program all summer long; no sign-up is necessary. This year’s theme is “All Together Now.”
Kids and their families will learn about cooperation, teamwork, friendship and community. Join in on Mondays and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. starting July 5 for special story times, presenters and activities, including a magic show with Tom Joyce, former FAO Schwarz resident magician, a circus show with Circus Minimus, community games and potluck night. Guests will also experiment with cooperative games inspired by ants, test out magnetism, weave friendship bracelets and more. Each week readers can enter to win prizes for logging their reading and participating in activities. We will wrap up Summer Reading with an ice cream party, storytelling and a free book giveaway on Aug 2.
For toddlers and preschoolers, the library is offering Sing & Dance with Robin.
This class is an enriching musical experience for toddlers and preschoolers, designed to support healthy cognitive, physical and social development. Children will sing, clap, stomp, dance and play. Parents are encouraged to participate with their children. Created and taught by Robin Morgan. Sessions start at 9 a.m. outside behind the library under the big tent. Lessons on Saturdays will take place on July 1, July 8, July 15 and Wednesdays on July 19, July 26, Aug. 2, Aug. 16, Aug. 23.
See the full schedule at Putneylibrary.org or pick up a schedule at the Putney Public Library. All programs are free and open to all kids and their adults.
Programs will be held outdoors at the library, weather permitting. The Putney Public Library’s Summer Reading Program is generously supported by the Vermont Department of Libraries, the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) and the Vermont Community Foundation.