PUTNEY — The Putney School will host its annual fall celebration, Harvest Festival this Sunday. The event is free, and open to the public for the first time since 2019 following social distancing measures that were put in place as a result of the COVID pandemic.
The event will celebrate fall through food, music, crafts, games and good cheer. Activities will include a bounce house, face painting, vendors, games and more. Harvest Festival is a tradition that dates back to the school’s founding in 1935.
“We’re so excited to invite alumni, parents, the local community, and friends of the school to come together, and we hope you will join us,” said Head of School Danny O’Brien.
The festival begins at 8:30 with registration for the Red Lead Ramble 5k Run; the 5k starts at 9 a.m. Vender booths will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During that time there will also be a sword exhibition, games and races on the East Lawn, a parade, Family Dance, group photos, a reception at Currier Gallery, bounces houses and other kids' activities, and more.
The Putney School is an independent day and boarding high school on a working dairy farm in Putney. Founded in 1935, the school emphasizes experiential and project-based learning, as well as a work program, clubs, sports and extracurricular activities.