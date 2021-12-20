PUTNEY — Local individuals will have a chance to serve their community.
There are a variety of elected positions in the town of Putney that will be decided by Australian ballot on Town Meeting Day, March 1.
These positions include a three-year Select Board member, a one-year Moderator, a three-year Lister, a two-year Lister and a three-year Cemetery Commissioner. For people interested in serving in these positions, a petition containing the signatures of 1 percent of the town's registered voters and a consent must be filed with the Town Clerk not later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 24. Petitions and the Consent of Candidates forms are available from the Town Clerk.
The select board is at the center of Vermont's local government. It is the body that has general supervision and control over the affairs of the town. The select board performs three functions: legislative (enacts local ordinances, regulations and policies); administrative (prepares and presents the budget, oversees all town expenditures, supervises personnel and controls town buildings and property); and quasi-judicial (determines private rights in such areas as laying out, discontinuing and reclassifying highways and hearing appeals as the local board of health and as the local liquor control commission). There is a modest stipend for this position.
The Moderator is the referee of municipal meetings. They guide and mold the meeting from opening gavel to adjournment with an authority that is second to no one, not even the select board, during the time the meeting is in session. They do not take positions or sides, and they seldom vote, but they stamp each meeting with their presence. Familiarity with Robert's Rules of Order is helpful. This is a volunteer position.
The responsibility of the part-time, three-person Board of Listers is to create, manage and maintain a fair and equitable Grand List and to share related information with the state in a timely manner. This includes a requirement that recorded property transfers, surveys and subdivisions are reflected in the Grand List, that initial and follow-up site visits and inspections are made in response to issued building permits, and that all pertinent deadlines are met. Listers also respond to property owners' questions relating to assessed property values, some requiring site visits. On a regular basis, Listers provide information, often in the form of lister cards, to members of the public including insurance companies, realtors, mortgage lenders, title searchers and individuals. Listers must understand appraisal methods and property assessment administration in Vermont — trainings are provided — be comfortable using new computer software and be willing to work as part of a team. These are part-time paid positions.
The Cemetery Commissioners are responsible for the care and management of the town's cemeteries, including supervising mowing, maintenance and the sale of burial plots. This is volunteer position.