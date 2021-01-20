NEWTON, Mass. — Kaie Quigley, a Lasell University student from West Wardsboro, presented at the University’s Fall Career Readiness Symposium in December.
Quigley contributed to a virtual sharing of student art created during the fall 2020 semester. Students were challenged to visually communicate a core personal belief using three words or less, combined with elements and principles of design.
The December 2020 event showcased the work of Quigley and more than 150 other students in a dynamic digital format, a triumph for flexible teaching and learning amid COVID-19. The December 2020 event was reimagined to celebrate and showcase the ties between career preparedness and Connected Learning, thanks to a three-year grant from the Davis Educational Foundation.
All symposium presentations focused on four of the National Association of Colleges and Employers’ (NACE) career-readiness competencies: Global and Intercultural Fluency, Professional and Work Ethic, Leadership, and Career Management.