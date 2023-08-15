HALIFAX — Halifriends, a music festival and campout, comes to Halifax from noon to 11 p.m. on Aug. 19 at Quill Nook Farm, 1015 Thurber Road.
Halifriends is a local food and music fundraiser hosted to support local musicians from all over New England, playing a full day of folk, country and rock. Chili and corn with vegan options available will be served.
Music will be provided by Alli O’Donnell, Graham Hall, Outside Voice, Cousin Gregg, No Demo, The Scouts and Eleanor and The Pretty Things. Visitors are invited to camp out in a tent or hammock for the concert.
Entrance admission is on a suggested donation scale of $25 to $50. For more information or to RSVP, email Halifriendsfestival@gmail.com.
All proceeds go towards the bands and future concerts in southern Vermont.