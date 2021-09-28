MANCHESTER — A horse-themed 60”x 60” quilt, handmade by Ann M. Ashcroft of Bellows Falls, is being raffled off in support of the 2021 Susan G. Komen Vermont Ride for the Cure and the winner will be drawn on October 11.
Ashcroft has donated her quilt-making skills to the Ride for the Cure in Vermont. This is the 10th quilt Ann has made for the Ride, each one different, but always a horse theme. This component of the Susan G. Komen horseback ride fall fundraiser has become a constituent, and community, favorite.
“Ann makes quilts for family, friends and other organizations. I am very grateful that she chooses to continue her support of the Vermont Ride for the Cure through the making and donation of her wonderful quilts,” said Lois Whidden, the honorary chair of the 2021 ride.
VT Ride Quilt Entry is open to all Ride registrants and the community-at-large. VT Ride Quilt Raffle Tickets are: $5 for one, $25 for six, and $45 for 12.
For those who will not be onsite to buy tickets, you may purchase VT Ride Quilt raffle tickets with a credit card by contacting Linda Maness, Development Manager VT/NH for Susan G. Komen, at LManess@komen.org or by calling Linda at 802-548-4691 (if necessary, please leave name and contact number).
To purchase VT Ride Quilt raffle tickets by “snail mail”, please indicate quantity of tickets, and provide complete contact information: Name, Address, Phone Number, and an E-mail Address, and send check/money order payable to: “Susan G. Komen, with memo “VT Ride Quilt”, to: Linda Maness. PO Box 66, Pawlet, VT 05761. Entries by postal mail will be accepted through October 9th. Online entries will be accepted through Oct. 11 at noon.
This year’s Komen Vermont Ride for the Cure is being held October 11 at Green Mountain Horse Association in South Woodstock. Registered “in-person” riders is being capped at 50 Adults and 12 Youth (12-17 yrs. of age). There is unlimited “virtual rider” registration allowing those who would rather ride wherever they so choose, at any time on October 11. To register, visit https://komen.org/vermontride.