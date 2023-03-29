ARLINGTON — As the Green Mountain State finishes up thawing out from an unpredictable winter, there’s one thing at the forefront of many Vermonters’ minds, and that’s getting back out on their body of water of choice for some relaxation, nature appreciation and — of course — fishing.
Arlington Common is hosting an event that’s a great way to kick off the season for anglers, with the second annual Battenkill Fly Fishing Festival from April 27 to April 30. Last year, the festival made Arlington a fishing Mecca for several days. Bill Bullock, treasurer of the board of directors at Arlington Common and an avid fisherman himself, has even higher hopes for this year after some more time to plan.
“(Last year), we started in February. We were like, ‘Are we going to do this?’” Bullock said. “We built a website, invited speakers. … The key to it all was Tom Rosenbauer, who's basically the most popular guy in fly fishing and a good friend of mine. We worked at Orvis together.”
Rosenbauer — author, host of the Orvis Podcast and designated “chief enthusiast” at Orvis — headlines the list of presenters from the fishing world that will be in Arlington for workshops. Rosenbauer will be at the festival for the second time, this time discussing his upcoming book and show, “Finding Trout,” on April 29 from 11 a.m. to noon in the Performing Arts Center of the Arlington Common.
Other big names from the angling community that will be present include authors Doug Lyons and Mike Valla, photographer Pat Ford, Neville Crab of the Atlantic Salmon Federation and more. The full list and a schedule of workshops is available on the festival’s website, vtflyfest.com.
“Our mission at the Common is to be a hub for community wellness, education and cultural ideas and diversity, and so we wanted to announce ourselves,” Bullock explained of the project that started in the fall of 2021 to restore the abandoned Catholic church into what was blossomed into an Arlington success story.
“Another key aspect of the Common was interviewing area businesses. They all talked about how difficult the ‘shoulder season’ is. In April, it’s just mud season, so no one's around,” Bullock continued, explaining some of the impetus for the festival that drew over 300 people in 2022. “So anything that will put heads on beds and people in town.”
The end of April is also great timing for the festival because of the Hendrickson hatch that is usually hitting its peak near the first of May. To the uninitiated, Hendrickson is a species of mayfly that is a dietary staple for the brown trout that the Battenkill is famous for.
While the festival is centered on the art of fly fishing — reading the water, knowing the patterns of the fish, learning the perfect way to cast or tie a fly — there will be a little bit of something for everyone. There will be an art exhibit on the first floor of the 1900 Watkins House titled “Drawn to the Waters: Images of an Angler’s Passion,” including works of the outdoors and wildlife from over a dozen artists. The exhibit will remain open until June 11.
From 6 to 9 p.m. on April 29 at The Barn at West Mountain Inn, attendees will be offered country barbecue cooking while they enjoy the musical styling of Luminous Crush, described on the festival website as “bluegrass country post-punk psychedelic fusion indie dream pop rock.”
Bullock said he expects the extra time to plan and spread the word will result in an even “bigger and better” festival the second time around.
“My measure of success is not in dollars or how many people are there, but how many people are in their waders dancing and at the beer taps after fishing,” Bullock said. “That’s going to be the sign of success. Last year, we only had three people in waders. This year, I want 30.”
All proceeds from the festival will go to the Arlington Common, but the Common is always conscious of preserving the beauty and ecosystem of the Battenkill, Bullock said. Last year, the Common made a donation of $5,000 to Trout Unlimited, a nonprofit conservation organization.
The festival kicks off April 27 at 6 p.m. with a cocktail party and fundraiser at Watkins House. Tickets are available on the website.