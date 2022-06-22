TOWNSHEND — The West River Radio Club will offer an FCC licensing and ARRL certification testing session for all levels and upgrades on Saturday, June 25, at 12:30 p.m. at the home of Andy Higgins at 2099 Simpson Brook Road. Directional signs will be placed along the way.
Bring two forms of identification (one picture ID), any prior radio license, a pencil, calculator (not on your phone) and $15 cash or check. Most importantly, secure an FRN number from the FCC before you arrive. The club is no longer permitted to test unless you provide your unique number. It can be found at: https://apps.fcc.gov/coresWeb/publicHome.do.
All are invited to stay to operate radios and enjoy a pot luck luncheon.
RSVP to Mary Peterson at vtdoves@gmail.com or 802-258-3921.