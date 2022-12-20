WILMINGTON — On Sunday, Dec. 18, six actors from the Greenfield, Mass. area portrayed 41 characters using only their voices, a variety of "live" sound effects, and original commercials in a performance of Dickens' A Christmas Carol 1930s radio play. The show was sponsored by Friends of Historic Memorial Hall, and the actors donated their time and talents as a benefit for the Deerfield Valley Food Pantry.
After discovering that Memorial Hall had no heat, the venue was quickly moved to St. Mary's in the Mountains Episcopal Church. The Food Pantry expressed thanks to the church for its generosity in allowing the show to be performed on such short notice.
Over $1,500 in donations were received, as well as several bags of non-perishable food items. The Deerfield Valley Food Pantry is a 501(c)3 organization supporting those in need of food assistance in Wilmington, Whitingham, Jacksonville, Dover, Readsboro, Marlboro, Halifax, and Searsburg.