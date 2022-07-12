STRATTON — Join the Stratton Foundation’s annual Golf Outing on Friday, Sept. 2, at the Stratton Mountain Golf Course and help provide hundreds of Vermont children with basic necessities for their health, well-being and education.
Don’t play golf? Purchase raffle tickets to win items, like VIP tickets to Late Night with Stephen Colbert, pre-season Giants tickets, or a Weber grill, to name a few.
Proceeds are dedicated to the Foundation’s year round ‘Head-to-Toe’ program, giving each child the essentials of winter outerwear, snow boots, dental and mental health kits, school supplies, socks and sneakers. Schools are also provided with funds to help children, in real-time, in ways that would not otherwise be possible, and used to purchase undergarments, medicines, toiletries, and food that parents struggle to afford.
Sign Up Now to Play Golf, Sponsor, or Dedicate a ($150) Tee-Sign at Strattonfoundation.org/Golf. The Foundation's Golf Outing starts at 1 p.m. and includes a dinner reception, golf course poker run ($500 cash purse), giveaways and prizes. Business sponsors include Stratton Mountain Resort, Brattleboro Savings & Loan - Park Place Financial Advisors, Jeffers Plumbing & Heating, and rk Miles. To learn more visit https://strattonfoundation.org/head-to-toe or contact: 802-297-2096 or info@strattonfoundation.org