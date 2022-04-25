GUILFORD — The Guilford Free Library is carrying on an annual fundraising tradition to help support another long-standing tradition at the library — summer day camp programs for kids.
The annual “Send a Kid to Camp” raffle, now in its 12th year, allows the library to offer a variety of week-long day-camp programs free for Guilford residents and only $50 for non-residents.
“Our summer camps have always offered our children fun, learning and the opportunity to be with other children and make new friends,” said Guilford Librarian Cathi Wilken, “but they have been especially important over the past two years when many of the social outlets disappeared. We were so pleased to be able to carry on with the major support of our community and are looking forward to yet another great summer of camp fun with everyone’s help.”
Raffle tickets are $10 each. There are three, $50 gift certificate prizes available: Embue Cacao and the Guilford Country Store; Hermit Thrush Homestead and Hazel restaurant; Tapalou Guilds and Tito’s Taqueria. Tickets are available on the library website at guilfordfreelibraryvt.org; at the library, 4024 Guilford Center Road, 802-257-4603; or by contacting a library Trustee or Friend of the library.
The winning tickets will be drawn at a concert at the Guilford Fairgrounds on June 11, featuring the Rear Defrosters, a honky tonk, country soul, rock-n-roll band, whose players come from Vermont, New Hampshire and western Massachusetts.
The line-up for this year’s summer camp programs includes: Soccer at the Library with Peter Welch, Erin Tkaczyk and Matt Valentine, for grades five through eight, July 11-15; StreamProv (Stage and Stream for younger children), led by Maia Gilmore, for grades two through five, July 25-29; Stage and Stream, also led by Maia Gilmore, for grades five through eight, Aug. 1-12; and Nature Stories, led by Emma Hallowell, for Kindergarten through second grade, from Aug. 14-19.
Sign your kids up for summer camp at guilfordfreelibraryvt.org/programs.