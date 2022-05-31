BRATTLEBORO — The Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development is a holding a multi-day raffle as part of the organization’s annual Par for the Cause fundraiser.
The Prize-a-Day raffle includes 90 prizes totaling over $4,000 in value. Three winners are picked every day beginning June 1 through their Par for the Cause event on Saturday, June 25. Following each day’s drawing, the winners’ names will go back in the pot and remain throughout the month-long raffle. Tickets are one for $5, five for $15 and 15 for $50, and can be purchased at www.winstonprouty.org.
Prizes include gift certificates to a variety of restaurants and services in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. There are also passes and memberships to performance venues, museums, and local attractions. Some featured prizes include: $400 gift card to Keene Country Club, Dinner for two at Chesterfield Inn, $150 to Brattleboro Autobody & Detailing; passes to MASS MoCA, Six Flags Great Escape, and Montshire Museum of Science; and tickets for performances at The Stone Church, Bellows Falls Opera House and the Yellow Barn summer concert series. Winners are notified directly and posted on Winston Prouty’s website and Facebook page.
The raffle culminates at the organization’s annual Par for the Cause event held the last Saturday in June (rain date Sunday), which includes a mini-disc-golf course on their campus forest and fields and a BBQ picnic dinner by donation. Par for the Cause is sponsored by Park Place Financial Advisors and The Trust Company of Vermont.
The Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development provides inclusive education and family support to promote the success of children and families. The Center is comprised of the Early Learning Center, which provides early care and education to children ages 6 weeks through age 5, and Community Based Services, which includes Children’s Integrated Services, Family Supportive Housing, and Child Care Support Services.