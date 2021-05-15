BELLOWS FALLS — Dr. David Deacon’s recent presentation on “Bellows Falls and the Raging Canal: A Social History of the Bellows Falls Canal” is now available for viewing anytime by hopping on the Rockingham Library website, rockinghamlibrary.org, clicking “Programs” and selecting the first item in the drop-down menu: “Watch Bellows Falls and The Raging Canal.”
Deacon’s talk describes the canal development, ending in 1927, and talks about the village’s mercantile development and the period of the paper mills, complete with historic photos.
Deacon moved to Bellows Falls in 1980 and graduated from Bellows Falls Union High School in 1981. He went on to Marlboro College and then to the University of North Carolina for a master’s degree in folklore.
His concentration in American history was at Syracuse University where he earned a master’s and doctorate. The Bellows Falls paper mill industry features prominently in his doctoral thesis: “Paper Town, Sense of Place in Industrial Small-Town New England 1869-1927.” He is an Adjunct Professor of History at SUNY and at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, N.Y.