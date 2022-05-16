BRATTLEBORO — Kenneth Gloss, proprietor of the Brattle Book Shop in Boston’s Downtown Crossing section, will give an in-person presentation on Tuesday, May 24, 6:30 p.m. at the Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main Street, to discuss the value of old and rare books.
Gloss, a rare book specialist and appraiser who is frequently seen on national television, will talk in part about the history of his historic bookshop which goes back to circa 1825. He is a second-generation owner. Gloss will discuss growing up in the book business, show some of his favorite finds while enjoying “the thrill of the hunt,” and explain how he appraises books and manuscripts.
He has many anecdotes to share about private and institutional collecting as well as guidelines for building and maintaining a significant collection. There is also a Q&A session at the conclusion of his talk, and then Gloss will give free verbal appraisals of books participants have on hand or will do so at his shop in Boston at a later scheduled date.
Register in advance at forms.gle/N9hCPLoYMfJJUbSU9 or in person at the library.
For more information, visit brookslibraryvt.org or call 802-490-9289 ex. 1201.