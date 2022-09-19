TOWNSHEND — Things are always changing at the West River Community Project, and even the porch is in on the act.
The Thrift Store, like every other retail establishment, was shuttered at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. That spring, a P.O. Box holder and frequent Thrift Store donor came in with a question.
"When will the store be open again? I have had a box of books to donate in my car for a couple of weeks!"
Not knowing when the state would allow retail places to reopen, the West River Community Project looked at the porch and said, "Let's just put it here, on these chairs." They got a marker and wrote "Free Books" on her box. A quick "Take a Book, Leave a Book" sign was placed, and the porch began.
The readers in the community quickly responded to the opening, the original books quickly rotated out, and more books - and more boxes - appeared. All kinds of books, from history to romance novels, children books and reference material, novels, poetry, cookbooks, have appeared on the porch.
Even when the store was able to be reopened, the porch books were a continuing presence, although the area began to look messy with all the new boxes and loose books. Through a community blessing two hand-me-down bookcases arrived at the porch. They were braced, painted, and filled with books and videos and books on tape. Now all contents are available 24 hours a day, every day of the week, and readers and donations are both accepted and welcome. The porch is deep enough to be out of the rain, handicapped accessible, and has chairs for easy browsing, too,
The West River Community Project is located at 6753 Vermont Route 30, at the base of Windham Hill Road, and includes the Thrift Store, Post Office, Country Store and community meals.