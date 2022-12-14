READSBORO — Readsboro glass artists Mary Angus and Bill LeQuier will host their 39th annual Holiday Open Studio Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Visitors are invited to the studio to see Angus and LeQuier's beautiful hand-blown glass, enjoy a cup of hot mulled cider and join the artists in celebrating the holiday season and 39 years of creating glass art in their Readsboro studio.
Angus and LeQuier have been creating hand-blown glass and glass sculptures in their Readsboro studio since 1983. Both artists work together in the glass studio they built in a 150-year-old mill building in the village center, each creating their own distinctive work. LeQuier describe his complex glass sculptures as both powerful and fluid, capturing the harmonious and erratic forces found in nature, while Angus creates exquisite blown glass vessels with graceful forms and soft colors.
The two will have a unique collection of hand-blown glass for sale, including perfume bottles and ring holders, bud vases in translucent jewel tones, and colorful handmade glass candy cane and icicle ornaments. Also available are glass snowflake ornaments, intricately sandblast-carved in clear glass.
Readsboro Glassworks is located at 6954 Main Street, Route 100, (lower level) in Readsboro. Call 802-423-7706 or visit www.maryangusglass.com for information. The studio is also open additional hours by appointment throughout December.