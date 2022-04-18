BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation’s Pipelines and Pathways Program has partnered with Brattleboro Union High School and the Windham Regional Career Center to host the first-ever Reality Fair on Wednesday, May 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This financial literacy event is designed to prepare Windham County students for life beyond the classroom.
During this four hour event, students will learn about the basics of budgeting along with some basic life skills needed to take their first steps into the adult world. Students are assigned a career with relevant financial data, like annual salary and monthly net pay. At the fair, they pretend to be their 25-year-old self, playing out how to budget from that salary.
Approximately 400 juniors and seniors will participate. About 75 volunteers are needed to staff the event. All participants and volunteers are provided lunch during the Reality Fair experience. Giveaways and prizes are also available for all students.