BRATTLEBORO — Tami Berkley Purcell, owner of Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors, announced that Robert Doyle has been named the 2020 Top Agent in Vermont, by RateMyAgent. Robert received only the highest ratings from his customers and clients to gain this recognition.
Robert Doyle has been a Realtor at Berkley & Veller since 1985 and is consistently one of the top producers for southern Vermont in both listings and sales. He is always among the highest producing agents in Windham County, achieving an impressive career sales volume currently in excess of $188,000,000 and counting.
In 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 he was the top producing agent for Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors, and continues to be one of the top agents for the company.