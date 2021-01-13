BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department is offering session three Chess Classes January 22 through March 12. Classes are $40 for Brattleboro residents and $55 for non-residents. Due to COVID-19 all classes will be over Zoom.
Intermediate classes will take place on Fridays from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.; these players must know basic checkmate and a few tactics and strategies. Advanced classes will be on Fridays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and players must have completed the intermediate level. Eric Strickland is the instructor.
Registration may be completed by doing one of the following:
• Call the Brattleboro Recreation & Parks office at 802-254-5808 to schedule an appointment to come register at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St. Please plan to wear a mask.
• Go to Brattleboro.org and complete the fillable registration form along with the COVID-19 release form and then email it to: recreation@brattleboro.org.
Print and complete a registration and COVID-19 Release form and mail them to the below address with payment included:
Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department
ATTN: Registration
PO Box 513, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301.
Facility household rentals
The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department continues to rent the following facilities for a fun and safe time. You can now rent the Gibson Aiken Center Gymnasium, the Gibson Aiken Center Red Room for an hour at a time, or the Nelson Withington Skating Facility for 50 minutes for those living in your immediate household. Come enjoy your private facility time and work on your basketball or hockey skills, scrimmage against your family members or just skate around on the ice.
• Gibson Aiken Basketball Court: Participants will have access to the basketballs, pickleball nets, whiffle ball, kickball, and the game room that has air hockey, pool, table tennis and foosball. Participants can even bring in their remote-control cars! Please note, we will be accepting cash only for rentals and the fee is $25 an hour. Reservation must be made online at: signupgenius.com/go/9040549A4AD22ABFF2-GIBSON
• Gibson Aiken Red Room: Come enjoy your private room rental and play cornhole, set up a racecar track, practice a dance routine, do yoga, Tai Chi and more! Note that we will be accepting cash only for rentals, and the fee is $15 an hour. Reservation must be made online at: signupgenius.com/go/9040549A4AD22ABFF2-gibson1
• Nelson Withington Skating Facility: Enjoy your private ice time and skate or shoot some pucks! In addition, participants will have access to nets, pucks, and the shooter tutor. Note that we will be accepting cash only for rentals and the fee is $50 for 50 minutes. Reservation must be made online at: signupgenius.com/go/9040549A4AD22ABFF2-nelson1
Note the following requirements for ALL reservations:
Masks are required at all times, and you must bring a complete roster of everyone attending from your household including their full name and age. Due to COVID-19 everyone in the rental group must live in the same household, and no extended family. Note that this rule will be strongly enforced.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration form and more visit our website at brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page hover over the "Sport and Recreation" tab found on the blue horizonal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click "Recreation and Parks". If there are special needs required for this program, let us know by five days in advance. For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808 Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.