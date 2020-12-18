The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department would like to take a moment to share some fun ways to stay active this winter with or without snow! Most winters we are thrilled and excited for the opportunity to curl up on the couch and watch a movie or read a book … but this year may call for some new and fun activities suitable for the whole family.
Snow Options: go snowshoeing, cross country skiing, build a snow fort or igloo, build a snowman, have a snowball fight, go sledding, make snow angels, go ice skating, make sugar on snow, fill a squirt bottle with water and liquid gel good coloring and draw in the snow, try to identify animals tracks in the snow, make color ice balls by filling balloons with water and food coloring. Then put them outside to freeze and remove the balloon.
Snowless Options: stargaze, make a homemade bird feeder, and hang it outside your window, make homemade candles using your favorite seasonal scents, go for hikes or long walks, have a movie night, and make hot chocolate and popcorn, do yoga for 30 minutes each morning as a family, write letters and be pen pals with friends and family, make mini snowmen out of playdough.
