BELLOWS FALLS — Greater Falls Connections (GFC) invites community members to make nominations for the 2022 Active Community Engagement (ACE) Awards.
The ACE Awards recognize an individual or organizations and a local youth who is active in community engagement who work tirelessly to make a difference. They coach teams, inspire others, organize fundraisers, volunteer at local hospitals, schools, churches, and more. They consistently and selflessy devote their time and efforts, and go above and beyond without thought of reward or recognition.
Submit nominations to Deb Witkus at deb@greaterfallsconnections.org or pick up and drop off a form at Parks Place at 44 School St. in Bellows Falls, or mail it to Greater Falls Connections at 44 School St., Bellows Falls, VT 05101. The form is also on Facebook at greaterfallsconnections.org/activities/ace-awards. Nominations should be submitted by Wednesday, July 20, at 5 p.m.
The 2022 ACE Awards presentation will take place at the GFC annual meeting and summer BBQ at the Rockingham Recreation Center on Wednesday, July 27, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
For more information about the award or making a nomination, call 802-365-1324 or send an e-mail to deb@greaterfallsconnections.org.