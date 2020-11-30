BRATTLEBORO — The town has recognized its COVID Period Unsung Heroes in the realms of town government, the police, the hospital, the library, the arts, and some of the businesses. Now it’s time to recognize, appreciate and celebrate school and pre-school teachers and childcare workers who have risen above and beyond to the challenges posed by COVID. To do this, the Reformer, in association with Compassionate Brattleboro, will be devoting space in the paper each week for tributes to these persons in the Brattleboro area who have made remarkable efforts to help their kids get through this period, while maintaining high educational standards where relevant, exhibiting deep caring for their students or the children in their care, and placing the highest premiums on kindness, compassion and sensitivity. (In publication, the tributes will be grouped by education level (pre-school, primary, middle, high school) and childcare category. Higher education tributes also can be considered. Students, parents, school administrators, other teachers and external observers are welcome to submit tributes to particular teachers or childcare workers or groups of them and to relate experiences that capture the remarkable efforts being made. While the efforts of individuals and small groups are being acknowledged, this initiative recognizes that teachers and caretakers in this area, as a whole, have risen to the challenges imposed in extraordinary fashion — and that the larger community is proud — and grateful. Tributes of up to 250 words should be emailed to compassionstory@gmail.com The submissions should indicate at the top: The name(s) of the teacher(s) or childcare worker(s) The school (indicating whether it’s a primary, middle or high school – or pre-school) or neighborhood (for childcare) and town The grade and subject where relevant The name, address and phone number of the person submitting the tribute should be provided at the bottom. Readers are requested to spread the word about this initiative through school, pre-school, childcare media and related publications.
BRATTLEBORO — The town has recognized its COVID Period Unsung Heroes in the realms of town government, the police, the hospital, the library, the arts, and some of the businesses. Now it’s time to recognize, appreciate and celebrate school and pre-school teachers and childcare workers who have risen above and beyond to the challenges posed by COVID.
To do this, the Reformer, in association with Compassionate Brattleboro, will be devoting space in the paper each week for tributes to these persons in the Brattleboro area who have made remarkable efforts to help their kids get through this period, while maintaining high educational standards where relevant, exhibiting deep caring for their students or the children in their care, and placing the highest premiums on kindness, compassion and sensitivity. (In publication, the tributes will be grouped by education level (pre-school, primary, middle, high school) and childcare category.
Higher education tributes also can be considered.
Students, parents, school administrators, other teachers and external observers are welcome to submit tributes to particular teachers or childcare workers or groups of them and to relate experiences that capture the remarkable efforts being made.
While the efforts of individuals and small groups are being acknowledged, this initiative recognizes that teachers and caretakers in this area, as a whole, have risen to the challenges imposed in extraordinary fashion — and that the larger community is proud — and grateful.
Tributes of up to 250 words should be emailed to compassionstory@gmail.com The submissions should indicate at the top:
The name(s) of the teacher(s) or childcare worker(s)
The school (indicating whether it’s a primary, middle or high school – or pre-school) or neighborhood (for childcare) and town
The grade and subject where relevant
The name, address and phone number of the person submitting the tribute should be provided at the bottom.
Readers are requested to spread the word about this initiative through school, pre-school, childcare media and related publications.