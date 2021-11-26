BRATTLEBORO -- The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will be offering "S’mores with Santa" in place of the annual Santa is Coming to Town event.
The bash will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the lower softball field at Living Memorial Park.
This is a free event open to children of all ages. There will be popcorn, hot chocolate and pre-made s’more kits for all kids while supplies last.
For all programs, events, facility information and more visit the Recreation and Parks website. If there are special needs required for this program, let organizers know by five days in advance.
For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.