BRATTLEBORO — The winter slump can be a thing of the past with activities offered through Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department.
Its Parent and Tot Open Gym program for parents and preschoolers ages five and under is still open. It began Nov. 4 and will run until April 28.
It’s an unstructured program where the parent is responsible for their child or children. The Gibson Aiken Center 3rd Floor Gym will be available for this program Thursdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Open gym is a place for parents and tots to get out of the cold and enjoy playing with playhouses, cars, toys, tunnel, a play kitchen, big rubber balls and more. The fee is $1 per child, per day. Note that all equipment is disinfected prior to the program. Participants should wash hands before, during and after participating.
Registration:
Online registrations now accepted at: register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html?InterfaceParameter=WebTrac_1.
Note that at this time we can only accept credit cards for online registrations. In person registration must be paid with cash or checks only.
For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808 Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Third session of Youth Historical Fencing
This session will again be led by Reily Mumpton for those ages 7 to 12 years old at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main Street.
In this class you will explore an introduction to Western Martial Arts and the forms of combat pursued and developed within Medieval Europe. Students will learn the basics of combat, self-defense and a history of swordplay within medieval society. Bring comfortable, clean soled shoes and prepare to lunge into action. Note that masks are required within the building.
Classes will be held on March 3, 10, 17, 24 and April 7 and 14 2022. Classes will be in the Gibson Aiken Center 3rd Floor Red Room.
4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. is for those 7 to 9 years old.
6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. is for those 10 to 12 years old.
The fee for this six-class session is $90 for Brattleboro residents and $105 for non-Brattleboro residents. Note this session is limited to six students only.
Registration:
In-person and online registrations will be accepted beginning Thursday, Feb. 3. In person registration will be accepted Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Note that at this time all in person registrations must be in the form of cash or check.
Register at the link above.
Third session of Youth Chess classes
Instruction will introduce basic principles of chess to participants, along with simple strategies and tactics, and provide a venue for them to play practice games.
The fee for this session is $50 for Brattleboro residents and $65 for non-Brattleboro residents. Note that there will be no class March 25 and April 22.
Intermediate classes will take place on Fridays from 3:15 to 4 p.m., these players must know basic checkmate and a few tactics and strategies. Beginner classes will be on Fridays from 4:15 to 5 p.m. Eric Strickland is the instructor.
Register at the above link.