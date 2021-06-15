BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department announced that the Living Memorial Park Pool will be offering swim lessons for children who are three years old by June 19, 2021.
Brattleboro residents may register on Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to noon or on Thursday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Non-Brattleboro residents may register on Friday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to noon.
There will be three sessions offered; each session is two weeks long. Session 1: June 28 to July 9. Session 2: July 12 to July 23. Session 3: July 26 to August 6. Fees are $40 for Brattleboro residents and $55 for non-Brattleboro residents.
Swim lessons are primarily for Brattleboro residents. Non-Brattleboro residents will be accepted if space is available. The Red Cross has developed a system for lessons, which is considerably different than lesson criteria in past years. Therefore, each child must be tested before being placed in a class and should be prepared to go in the pool at registration. If your child has a Red Cross card from last summer, bring it to registration, which takes place rain or shine at the Living Memorial Park Pool. Please note that this program will follow any updated COVID guidelines and policies released by the state.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration form and more, visit our website at www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizonal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let us know by five days in advance. Make sure you “Like” us on Facebook at “Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department” and follow us on Instagram at “brattleboro_recandparks.” For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808 Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.