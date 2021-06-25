BRATTLEBORO -- The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department and Mad Science Camp will be offering a week of Mad Science: Space and beyond!
This camp will run July 26 through July 30, from 9:00 a.m. to noon in the Gibson Aiken Center third floor Gymnasium. This camp is for youth entering grades first through six grades. The fee is $165 for Brattleboro residents and $180 for non-residents.
This program was co-designed by NASA and Mad Science. From Earth’s atmosphere to the outer reaches of the solar system, this hands-on program sends children on a quest for exploration. Comets, planets, stars and more are waiting to be discovered. Learn about flight, and the challenges of space travel. Masks are required.
If there are special needs required for this program, let staff know by five days in advance. For more information, visit www.brattleboro.org or call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.