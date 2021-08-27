BRATTLEBORO — The Recreation and Parks Department will temporarily close its offices as well as Living Memorial Park Drive for a few days this coming week.
Due to a utility line upgrade, Living Memorial Park Drive will be slosed to vehicles from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1. The lower lot will be available parking.
Due to a registration software upgrade the Recreation and Parks Office will be closed all day Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 30 and 31, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Staff will be available via email and the phone lines will be monitored.
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Office at 802-254-5808.