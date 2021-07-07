BRATTLEBORO — The following summer programs will be offered by the Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department:
Boys Lacrosse Camp
Boys Lacrosse Camp will be run by Chris Sawyer and Brattleboro Union High School varsity lacrosse players July 19-23 from 9 a.m. to noon at West River Park. This camp is for boys who are in 3rd to 8th grade.
The fee is $75 for Brattleboro residents and $90 for non-Brattleboro residents for the week. Make checks payable to the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department.
Participants attending this camp will be trained in the fundamentals of lacrosse. All campers will receive personal attention toward skill improvement and knowledge of the game. Experienced coaches and varsity players will help take campers to the next level of the game. Bring cleats/sneakers, a water bottle, stick and snack to the camp. Note that this program will follow any updated COVID guidelines and policies released by the state.
Everywhere Philosophy
The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department and Everywhere Philosophy is on a mission to bring philosophy to local children and teens this summer.
Those 9 to 13 years old are invited to join Michael Ferreira, PhD, and Bethany Thies from Everywhere Philosophy on July 26 to July 30 at the Living Memorial Park Kiwanis Shelter from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $115 for Brattleboro residents and $130 for non-Brattleboro residents.
Doing philosophy involves us in a process of navigating around our assumptions about the world and each other. Orienteering and land navigation offer surprising, hands-on pathways to developing a philosophically rich perspective on topics as diverse as leadership, confidence, mathematics, and the mind-world relationship. This is an outdoor program (rain or shine) that combines philosophy with land navigation exercises. There will also be time for games, thought experiments and discussion. Masks and water bottles are required. Wear proper foot attire for hiking, and dress for the weather.
Voltage Soccer Camp
The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department and Vermont Voltage Soccer Academy will offer a week of Voltage Soccer Camp August 2-6 from 9 a.m. to noon at the West River Park Field on Route 30. This Voltage Soccer Camp is for all youth ages five to 14 years old.
The fee is $115 for Brattleboro residents and $130 for non-Brattleboro residents. The fee for a second child in the same household would be reduced to $105 for Brattleboro residents and $120 for non-Brattleboro residents. Make checks payable to the Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department.
All participants are required to bring their own shin guards and water bottle. Attention will be given to the instruction of good ball control habits and movement techniques in challenging drills and simulated match situations. Conditioning methods and training ethics are also stressed to prevent injuries and improve the young athlete’s coordination and flexibility. Voltage understands the needs of youth in soccer and stresses the development of a positive self-image, mental stimulation and a sense of respect and sportsmanship among players.
Youth Field Hockey Camp
The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department together with Kayla King and Daija Germain will be offering Youth Field Hockey Camp for those in 3rd to 8th grade. This camp will run from August 16 to August 20, at the West River Park Multipurpose Field from 4 to 6 p.m. each day.
The fee is $55 for Brattleboro residents and $70 for non-Brattleboro residents. Field Hockey Camp is for players of any level. Coaches will be working with campers on fundamentals and increasing knowledge of the game. Limited sticks will be available for use. Bring your own stick, goggles, mouth guard, shin guards and water bottle. Note we will be following current COVID guidelines.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration form and more, visit our website at www.brattleboro.org. If there are special needs required for this program, let us know by five days in advance. For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808 Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.