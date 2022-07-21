WILMINGTON — St. Mary’s in the Mountains invites all Village Strollers, as well as all other lovers of piano and organ music, to its second Red Door Concert of the 2022 season. As Saturday’s Village Stroll winds down, the Red Doors on East Main Street will open for an evening of classical, jazz, and show tunes, benefitting the Rotary Club of Deerfield Valley.
“Kings of the Keys” will begin with a selection of classical piano pieces offered by Michael Pennington, Church Musician of St. Mary’s in the Mountains. Next, Ned Wilson (co-owner of the Mountaineer Inn) will entertain with a montage of songs by Stephen Sondheim, a composer and lyricist who has enriched such musicals as West Side Story, Gypsy, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, and Into the Woods. Rotary and St. Mary’s member Rich Mattern will perform classical works by Piazzolla and Rachmaninoff. Then, Mike Kelly (whom many know from Twin Valley) will tickle the ivories with jazz standards by Ellington, Gershwin, and others. The concert concludes with Michael Pennington thrilling all with a J.S. Bach Fantasia on St. Mary’s recently upgraded 100-year old Odell pipe organ.
The Rotary Club of Deerfield Valley is a volunteer organization of women and men who want to make a positive difference in the community. From the beginning, it has been a hands-on club, helping those in need in the Deerfield Valley community and beyond. Its members are dedicated to the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self.”
St. Mary’s began its Red Door Concert series in 2016. Since then (except for an “intermission”), it has held four programs per year, covering a wide range of musical genres. Each December, the series concludes with its annual Red Door Community Carol Sing.
Admission is by free-will donation, with all proceeds going directly to the Rotary Club. The concert begins at 7 p.m., at St. Mary’s in the Mountains, 13 E. Main Street, in Wilmington. For more information, please visit www.smmvt.org.