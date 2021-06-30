Dear readers, in today’s Reformer you will find two new sections that we are happy to share with you. First is our local business section, which you will find on page B4. This is our way to keep focused on all things business related in Windham County and provide a platform for businesses to broadcast from. We understand the importance of a thriving business sector — after all, we live, work and play here, too. And more importantly, we understand the value of a strong relationship with our business partners as it’s truly a mutually beneficial one.
The second feature is our Southern Vermont Arts and Entertainment section, which you will find on pages B1 through B3. It goes without saying that one of the major attributes that makes our region so attractive is all that it has to offer in the arts and culture. From attractions like the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center and the Marlboro Music Festival, to the Bennington Museum and everything in between, the arts are a huge part of what makes living in southern Vermont so special. We intend to keep our readers informed with all that goes on throughout the region and help marry events with an audience. Our goal is to have even the most seasoned residents discover new and interesting things to do and learn about in southern Vermont.
So if you happen to have relevant business news, or arts and entertainment information, please send it our way! Our email address is news@reformer.com.
Thanks, and we hope you enjoy. More to come!
Jordan Brechenser, Publisher & President