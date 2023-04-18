BRATTLEBORO — About 100 members of the local Muslim community, most of whom are refugees now living in Southern Vermont, are celebrating Ramadan — with a little help from the Reformer.
The Reformer donated food for the Iftar event, the traditional fast-breaking meal of Ramadan, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.
"Here in southern Vermont refugees have the freedom and enough community support to practice their culture and feel at home," said Sohaila Nabizada, the organizer of the Iftar. "The event which happened made our Muslim community very happy. And for this I would like to thank the Reformer, specifically (owner) Paul Belogour, for funding this event, and another big thanks to St. Brigid's Kitchen to give us the space to cook for our community."
Nabizada also thanked the "amazing team that prepared and cooked and did all the hard work to make this event happen": Nebras Attia, Lina Samadi, Nada Amiri, Sohaila Nabizada, Mustafa Janati, Mohammed Amir Samar, Mohammed Emran Mashoof, Nematullah Ghanizada and Ahmad.