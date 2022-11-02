BRATTLEBORO — Three different "Remarkable Women" will be honored at the Brattleboro Reformer's annual event Nov. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the ballroom at the Vermont Innovation Box, 70 Landmark Hill Drive in Brattleboro.
This event is open to the public but space is limited, so call ahead of time to reserve a seat: 802-254-2311, ext. 132.
Keynote Speaker for the evening will be Noelle Lambert, founder of the Born to Run Foundation and a USA Paralympic Athlete. Complimentary appetizers will be provided by J&B Curbside Café & Catering. Complimentary beer, wine and water will also be available.
Finalists in the three categories are: Nonprofit Leader: Kelly Dias, Samantha Prince and Amber Thibodeau; Business Leader: Captolia Eaton, Samantha Kane Eagle and Liz Ehrenberg; and Entrepreneurial Leader: Shailer Carruth, Linda Alvarez and Jaci Reynolds.