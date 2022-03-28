BRATTLEBORO — A flurry of local internet-based activity in the recent online auction to benefit the St. Michael’s Interfaith Refugee Fund gratified all involved.
The auction had a goal of raising $2,000, but it brought in $7,547, all of which will be used to facilitate the resettlement of families and single people from Afghanistan who have been arriving in Southern Vermont since January.
Auction volunteers are grateful to the following businesses for their contributions: Best Muffler & Auto Care, Scissor Masters Salon, Brattleboro Food Coop, Brattleboro Village Pizza, Katheryn Kidney Einig from Massage Therapy, Annamarie Pluhar from Computer Coaching, Vermont Artisan Design, Kitchen Sync, Brattleboro Music Center, The Porch Café, Vermont Inn Pizza, Marina Restaurant, Whetstone Station Brewery and Pub Fare, Vermont Country Deli, Chesterfield Inn, HatchSpace Woodworking Cooperative, T.J.Buckley’s Uptown Dining, Brown & Roberts Hardware, Bruce Landenberger from Architectural Design, Latchis Hotel and Theater, Bonvue Farm, Matt’s Maple Syrup, Burrow’s Specialized Sports, Against the Grain Factory Store, the Marlboro Music Festival and T. Breeze Verdant Inlay Jewelry.
The auction was hosted by St. Michael’s Episcopal Church Tag Sale Team.