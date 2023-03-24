If you live in Rockingham, Westminster, Athens, Grafton or Saxtons River, it’s time to register your child for kindergarten. Visit www.wnesu.org and go to the Family Resources tab and “Kindergarten Registration” and access each elementary schools’ online registration form. Students must be 5 years old by September 1, 2023.
Families who would like to request paper copies can contact Windham Northeast Supervisory Union’s individual elementary schools, with contact information at www.wnesu.org .
Registration paperwork should be returned by the first week of April.