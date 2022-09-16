DUMMERSTON — The Lydia Taft Pratt Library will be hosting a voter registration event in conjunction with National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 1 to 6 p.m.
National Voter Registration Day is about building community while building democracy, and is celebrated every year on a Tuesday in September in advance of state voter registration deadlines. In Vermont, that deadline will fall in early November, before election day. It is fast and easy to register to vote online. If you or someone you know has just turned 18, or has moved or changed their name recently, or if you’ve never registered before, this day was designed for you.
The library will provide refreshments and stickers to all who come to register to vote on Sept. 20.
Established 1914, the Lydia Taft Pratt Library is located in the Dummerston Community Center at 150 West St. For more information, contact Library Director Dena Marger at 802-258-9878 or dummerstonvtlibrary@gmail.com.