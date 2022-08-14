BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Suicide Prevention Center, a public-private partnership of the Center for Health and Learning and the Vermont Agency of Human Services, announced that registration for the 2022 Vermont Suicide Prevention Symposium, an event sponsored by the Vermont Department of Mental Health, the New England Public Health Training Center, and other local businesses and organizations, is open.
The Symposium will occur virtually at the end of Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month on Thursday, Sept. 29. Visit https://vermontsuicidepreventionsymposium.org/ to register.
The Symposium has the following confirmed keynote speakers:
Dr. Kelly Posner, professor of psychiatry at Columbia University. The U.S. Department of Defense said Posner’s work is “nothing short of a miracle” and that “her effective model of improving the world will help propel us closer to a world without suicide.” Her keynote speech is titled: Everyone has a Role to Play in Suicide Prevention.
Kheya Ganguly, the director of Trauma Prevention and Resilience Development at the Vermont Department of Mental Health. She is an experienced teacher and trainer and has worked with all age groups. Her keynote speech is titled: Why Demographics Matter in Suicide Prevention.
Ryan Price, MPA, a senior manager of Project 2025 at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and Terri Lavely, MS, a member of the AFSP VT Chapter board, field advocate, trainer, and Walk Chair, will also be present. Price works to engage communities in the work of Project 2025 by developing programs and initiatives for AFSP’s nationwide network of chapters. With 18 years of working professionally in mental health, Lavely volunteers to strengthen programs and advocacy across Vermont by supporting AFSP missions and values. Their keynote speech is titled: Project 2025 and its Impact for Vermonters.
CHL confirmed the following topics for the event: The Trauma Informed Care Approach to Suicide Prevention; Stopping Stigma in School: Bringing Mental Health Awareness Education & Suicide Prevention to Schools; Preparing the Peer Support Workforce to Support People in Crisis; Youth Suicide Prevention in Primary Care; Suicide Prevention in High-Risk Work Environments; Post-Crisis Response: Keeping the Revolving Door Effect in Check; Suicide Prevention Programming for Children and Adolescents in K-12 Schools; The Impact of Suicide on Mental Health Clinicians: What We Know, What We Can Do?
For more information about the event, contact the Vermont Suicide Prevention Center Director, Kirk Postlewaite, at kirk@healthandlearning.org.