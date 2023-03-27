WESTMINSTER — Windham Northeast Supervisory Union has opened registration for the free publicly funded preschool program, available to residents of Athens, Grafton, Rockingham and Westminster. Preschool options for WNESU families include full day/full week free preschool offered at two WNESU Early Education Center sites, or a tuition-reduced slot at a pre-qualified private provider. Sites for WNESU Early Education Center will include two classrooms at Central Elementary School in Bellows Falls and one classroom at the Westminster Center School. This free preschool opportunity includes healthy food options and varied age-appropriate activities, including music and movement, art, reading and math readiness and outdoor play.
Additional information regarding preschool options and registration requirements and forms are available at https://earlyed.wnesu.org/.