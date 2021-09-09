Cyclists of all abilities can still register for the 12th annual Going the Distance Bike Ride fundraiser happening on Saturday, Sept. 18. This event benefits all free and subsidized programming at the Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro.
Going the Distance is a ride, not a race. Participants can choose from 40, 60 or 100-mile rides, fully supported with rest stops, delicious foods, and support vans.
All routes begin at the Cub in Brattleboro, then travel through scenic areas of Vermont and Massachusetts along the picturesque Connecticut River Valley. Rest areas provide a hearty lunch from the Marina Restaurant. At the finish line, bikers are greeted with a celebratory meal & drinks at the club.
The Brattleboro Club has provided crucial in-person programming for youth while schools were remote. All money raised will support nature based learning and workforce development offerings.
For more information regarding registration, sponsorship or donations contact Renee Woliver at 802-254-5990 or email gtd2021@bgcbrattleboro.org