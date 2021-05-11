BRATTLEBORO -- The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is taking registrations for Day Camp at Living Memorial Park for those 5 to 12 years old.
The weeks of camp will be as follows: Week One, June 21-25; Week Two, June 28 through July 2; Week Three, July 5-9; Week Four, July 12-16; Week Five, July 19-23; Week Six, July 26–30; Week Seven, August 2-6; and Week Eight, August 9-13.
The fee is $95 a week for Brattleboro residents and $110 for non-residents per week. Camp runs 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. After camp care is available until 5 p.m. for an additional $5 per day/ per child. Space in After Camp Care is has limited space. This camp consists of arts & crafts, sports, games, archery, music, hiking, special events, swimming and more! Masks are required.
Skateboard Camp
The Recreation and Parks Department, Spencer Crispe and Matt Rink together will be providing Skateboard Camp for the first time at Perseverance Skate Park located at Living Memorial Park.
Camp will run June 21-25, from 9 a.m. to noon at the park. This camp is for those 6-12 years old. The fee is $80 for Brattleboro residents and $95 for non-residents.
This is a beginner level camp for kids who want to learn the basics of skateboarding and gain experience. With the help of two local veteran skaters, kids will learn the fundamental elements of skateboarding, such as pushing, how to ollie and dropping-in. They will help participants increase their comfort on a skateboard while working on balance, agility and imparting trick techniques. Participants need to have their own skateboard, water bottle and proper shoes. Protective gear such as elbow and knee pads are recommended. Masks and helmets are required.
For both of these programs, mail in your registration and payment to the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, PO Box 513, Brattleboro, VT, 05031. In-person registration is available May 12 and May 13, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Gibson Aiken Senior Center. Call the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department Office at 802-254-5808 for more details.
If there are special needs required for this program, let staff know by five days in advance. For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.