BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department announced it will now be accepting registrations for fall youth activities and sports (soccer, field hockey, flag football, chess and gymnastics).
People may register for activities in person on August 11 and 12 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Nelson Withington Skating Facility at Living Memorial Park, 61 Memorial Park Drive or on September 7 and 8 from noon to 6 p.m. in the main conference room at the Gibson Aiken Center at 207 Main St.
Another way to register is to go to brattleboro.org and print and complete a registration and COVID-19 release form and mail them to P.O. Box 513, Brattleboro, VT 05301 with payment included: Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department.
Payment for programs will be required to be paid in full before the start of each program unless other payment arrangements have been made with the Recreation and Parks Director. Payment must be in the form of cash or check only and checks should be made out to “Brattleboro Recreation and Parks.”
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration form and more, visit our website at www.brattleboro.org.