BRATTLEBORO — Cyclists of all abilities can now register for the 14th annual Going the Distance Bike Ride fundraiser on September 30, to support The Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro.
Going the Distance is an enjoyable ride, it's not a race. Participants can choose from 40, 60 or 100-mile rides, fully supported with rest stops, delicious foods, and support vans. All routes begin at the Club in Brattleboro, then travel through scenic areas of Vermont and Massachusetts along the picturesque Connecticut River Valley.
Rest areas provide healthy snacks and a hearty lunch. Swimming is even an option. All riders and their families are invited to a finish line party.
Money raised will support various youth programming including indoor skatepark, professional performance space, computer lab and nature based activities at Retreat Farm. This fundraising event typically raises $50,000, which is just a small portion of The Club’s operational costs.
Riders and teams are asked to join the event’s fundraising page and help solicit sponsors for their ride. Teams are welcome and each cyclist sets their own fundraising goal.
To register, visit https://www.bikereg.com/gtd