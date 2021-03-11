BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will be restarting the Adult Pickleball Program beginning March 15 and continuing until April 30, at the Gibson Aiken Center Gymnasium. The schedule is as follows:
Mondays: 9 to 10 a.m.; 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Tuesdays: 11 a.m. to noon; 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.
Wednesdays: 9 to 10 a.m.; 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Thursdays: 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.; 1 to 2 p.m.; 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.
Fridays: 9 to 10 a.m.; 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
This program is currently open to Vermont residents only. Everyone must use the “arrive, play, leave” approach. Players are strongly encouraged to wash hands before, during and after play. Pre-registration is REQUIRED using the link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040549A4AD22ABFF2-pickleball
Those with reservations may arrive no earlier than five minutes before scheduled time. Only two courts in use at a time. The middle court will not be used to allow proper distancing between the groups. The fee is $3 for Brattleboro residents, $5 for non-residents (but they must still live in Vermont). This fee is per visit, cash only. You must bring your own paddle. Balls will be cleaned between each group.
Singles play only UNLESS the doubles live in the same household. No round robin play. Example: My partner and I (live in the same household) play against you and your partner (your partner and you must live together.)
Adult badmintonAdult Badminton begins March 16 and continues until April 27, at the Gibson Aiken Center, on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
This program is currently open to Vermont residents only. Everyone must use the “arrive, play, leave” approach. Players are strongly encouraged to wash hands before, during and after play. Pre-registration is REQUIRED using this site only: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040549A4AD22ABFF2-badminton
Those with reservations may arrive no earlier than five minutes before scheduled time. Only two courts in use at a time. The middle court will not be used to allow proper distancing between the groups. The fees are $3 for Brattleboro residents, $5 for non-residents (but they must still live in Vermont). This fee is per visit, cash only.
You must bring your own racket. Singles play only UNLESS the doubles live in the same household. No round robin play. Example: My partner and I (live in the same household) play against you and your partner (your partner and you must live together.)
Everyone must enter through the Senior Center entrance that connects the building to the parking lot if your appointment start time is before noon. Anyone with an appointment start time after noon must enter through the front door of the Gibson Aiken Center.
Everyone will be required to hand in completed sign up form as well as have their temperature taken and answer the required COVID-19 questions. Masks are required. This includes while playing. Everyone must be picked up and exiting the gym by the end of their reservation time. We ask that everyone please be mindful of the following: We have limited availability and gym times to offer an extremely large group. We ask that everyone please be mindful of others when making appointments. If you do not show up to your time, you will not be able to schedule another time for a week.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration form and more, visit our website at www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizonal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks”. If there are special needs required for this program, let us know by five days in advance. Make sure you “Like” us on Facebook at “Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department” and follow us on Instagram at “brattleboro_recandparks”. For more information call the Gibson Aiken office at 254-5808 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.